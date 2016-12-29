Lewis (illness) is no longer listed on the Patriots' Week 17 injury report.

With the Patriots looking to defeat the Dolphins on Sunday in order to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, look for Lewis, James White and LeGarrette Blount to continue split work in the Patriots' backfield in Week 17.

