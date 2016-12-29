Patriots' Dion Lewis: No longer on injury report
Lewis (illness) is no longer listed on the Patriots' Week 17 injury report.
With the Patriots looking to defeat the Dolphins on Sunday in order to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, look for Lewis, James White and LeGarrette Blount to continue split work in the Patriots' backfield in Week 17.
