Lewis ran 16 times for 52 yards and caught one pass for five yards while seeing action on 27 of 75 snaps on offense in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Meanwhile, power back LeGarrette Blount turned his 30 snaps into a 20/50/2 stat line, while James White ran once for 14 yards and caught three of four targets for 32 yards and a TD on 19 snaps. The Patriots need to beat Miami in Week 17 in order to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, so we'd expect the team's backfield trio to continue split work similarly next weekend. As Lewis distances himself from the ACL tear that ended his 2015 season, his involvement in the Patriots' offense is on the rise, as demonstrated by his total of 34 carries over the last two weeks.