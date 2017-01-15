Lewis gained 41 yards and scored a touchdown on 13 carries, secured two of seven targets for 23 yards and another score, and totaled 124 yards and a third touchdown on three kickoff returns in Saturday's 34-16 divisional-round win over the Texans.

With the Patriots limiting LeGarrette Blount's touches after he missed a pair of practice sessions during the week with an illness, Lewis stepped up and became only the fifth player in team history to tally three touchdowns in a playoff game. He opened the scoring with a 13-yard scoring reception in the first quarter, and added a 98-yard touchdown on the kickoff return following a Nick Novak 33-yard field goal for the Texans. The third-year back capped off his stellar all-purpose performance with a one-yard scoring run early in the fourth after a Patriots' interception, giving New England a commanding 31-16 lead at the time. Lewis easily led in backfield touches and received five more carries than Blount overall, although that workload distribution could be a lot closer or even flipped in the conference championship next Sunday if the former is back at full strength.