Lewis (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

The Patriots need to beat Miami on Sunday in order to secure the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, so we'd expect Lewis, James White and LeGarrette Blount to continue split work in the team's backfield this weekend. Further removed from the ACL tear that capped his 2015 season, Lewis' presence in the New England offense is on the rise, as evidenced by his combined total of 34 carries over the last two weeks.