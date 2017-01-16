Foster finished the 2016 regular season with seven carries for 24 yards and one catch for two yards over the course of three games for the Patriots.

Foster, who joined the Patriots prior to the season as an undrafted free agent, remains under contract with New England in 2017. While every-down NFL work may not be in the cards for Foster, his RB/WR flexibility could lead to the 23-year-old carving out a complementary role in the team's backfield next season.