Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Absent from Thursday's practice
Hightower (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, the Boston Herald reports.
Hightower was simply given a day off Thursday in order to rest his sore knee. Barring any sort of setback, he should be ready to play come Saturday's matchup with the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Active for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Has sack, forced fumble in Week 11•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Racks up 13 tackles in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Removed from injury report•