Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Active Sunday
Hightower (knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.
Hightower was able to practice throughout the week after missing the Patriots' last game against the Jets. He'll start at middle linebacker per usual in Week 17.
