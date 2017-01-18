Hightower was limited in Wednesday's practice session due to a shoulder injury.

Hightower wasn't limited in the divisional round and is likely being rested just to ensure his health for the AFC championship. Barring any setbacks, Hightower should be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

