Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited in practice Thursday
Hightower (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice session.
Hightower played in Sunday's AFC championship game despite being limited due to his shoulder injury in practice last week. Barring any setbacks, he isn't expected to be held out or limited in the Super Bowl next week.
