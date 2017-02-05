Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Listed as active for Super Bowl LI
Hightower (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI versus the Falcons.
A shoulder injury has placed a cap on Hightower's workload in practice during the postseason, but he still managed 11 combined tackles (seven solo) during the Patriots' pair of victories against the Texans and Steelers.
