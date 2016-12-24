Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out Saturday
Hightower (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jets.
Hightower's knee issue won't be tested in Week 16 with the playoffs looming, llwhile Kyle Van Noy figures to see an expanded role at middle linebacker.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Absent from Thursday's practice•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Active for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Has sack, forced fumble in Week 11•