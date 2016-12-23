Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Saturday
Hightower (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jets.
Although he's listed as questionable heading into Saturday, Hightower made progress Friday by participating in practice after sitting out Thursday. He has dealt with knee soreness for over a week, but he was able to play through it Sunday and it appears he'll be able to give it a go again Saturday.
