Hightower (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Steelers.

The details surrounding Hightower's shoulder injury haven't been specified, but considering he participated in every practice the Patriots held this week, it doesn't appear overly concerning. Barring some sort of setback between now and kickoff, he should be good to go.

