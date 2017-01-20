Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game
Hightower (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Steelers.
The details surrounding Hightower's shoulder injury haven't been specified, but considering he participated in every practice the Patriots held this week, it doesn't appear overly concerning. Barring some sort of setback between now and kickoff, he should be good to go.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable to play•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out Saturday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Absent from Thursday's practice•