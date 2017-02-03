Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable for Super Bowl
Hightower (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons.
Hightower played through the same shoulder injury in the AFC championship game. Given the absence of any reported setbacks, look for him to do the same on Sunday.
