Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable to play
Hightower (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
Hightower missed his third game of the season last Sunday versus the Jets but has participated in every practice since. Look for his status to be confirmed prior to kickoff.
