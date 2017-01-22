Hightower (shoulder) will be active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Hightower was able to participate in practice throughout the week, so he'll ultimately be good to go for the AFC championship game. Expect him to start at middle linebacker per usual as the Pats look to shut down the Steelers' potent offense.

