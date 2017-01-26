Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Limited Thursday
Sheard (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.
Sheard was limited in practice last week but was able to play in Sunday's AFC championship game. He isn't expected to be held out of the Super Bowl, even if he's limited the rest of this week and next week.
