Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Limited Wednesday
Sheard was limited in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.
Sheard didn't appear to struggle with injury during the divisional round and his limited participation suggests it isn't too serious. His status the rest of the week will give a better indication of his status for the AFC championship on Sunday.
