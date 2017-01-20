Sheard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Steelers.

Sheard was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to a sprained knee. If he isn't able to suit up Sunday, second-year defensive end Geneo Grissom could see an expanded role on defense.

