Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Questionable to play
Sheard (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Steelers.
Sheard was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to a sprained knee. If he isn't able to suit up Sunday, second-year defensive end Geneo Grissom could see an expanded role on defense.
