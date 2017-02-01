Sheard (knee) does not appear on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday, the Boston Herald reports.

Sheard was hampered by a knee injury during the Patriots' victory over the Steelers in the AFC championship game, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests the ailment isn't an issue anymore. Barring any sort of setback, Sheard should be all systems go for Sunday's Super Bowl in Houston.

