Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Removed from injury report
Sheard (knee) does not appear on the Patriots' injury report Wednesday, the Boston Herald reports.
Sheard was hampered by a knee injury during the Patriots' victory over the Steelers in the AFC championship game, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests the ailment isn't an issue anymore. Barring any sort of setback, Sheard should be all systems go for Sunday's Super Bowl in Houston.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Limited Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Will play Sunday vs. Steelers•
-
Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Questionable to play•
-
Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Ruled out Week 11•
-
Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Left off Wednesday's injury report•