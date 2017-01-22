Patriots' Jabaal Sheard: Will play Sunday vs. Steelers
Sheard (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
Sheard, who was limited in practice throughout the week, will be available to provide depth at defensive end behind Chris Long and Trey Flowers.
