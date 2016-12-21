The Patriots have activated Brissett (thumb) from IR.

Brissett, who was placed on IR on Oct. 7, returns to the team's depth QB mix, where he'll slot behind starter Tom Brady and No. 2 signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo. Prior to landing on IR, Brissett played in three games and started two of them in the wake of Brady's suspension to open the season and a shoulder injury that Garoppolo sustained in Week 2.