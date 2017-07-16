Patriots' Jacoby Brissett: Appears in no danger of losing roster spot
Brissett doesn't appear in danger of losing his roster spot in 2017, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
The Patriots likely had a long-term approach in mind when they spent a third-round pick on Brissett in 2016, considering Tom Brady's on the back nine of his career and Jimmy Garoppolo's a candidate to leave in free agency next offseason. While in the past New England has only carried two quarterbacks on the active roster in order to open up a spot at a position elsewhere, the Patriots would risk losing Brissett to another team if they simply stashed him on their practice squad. As such, the second-year NC State product likely won't be going anywhere else anytime soon.
