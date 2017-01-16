Brissett finished up the 2016 regular season with 34 completions on 55 attempts for 400 yards to go along with 16 carries for 83 yards and TD over the course of three appearances (including two starts) for the Patriots.

Brissett did not throw any TD passes or picks during that span, but the 2016 third-rounder did gain some valuable experience when thrust into action when fellow signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo (who had been filling in for the suspended Tom Brady) suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2. Brissett subsequently missed time after undergoing surgery on his right thumb in October, but was eventually activated off IR by the Patriots in December in order to reprise his depth QB duties.