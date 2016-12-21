Brissett (thumb) is expected to be activated from the Patriots' injured reserve-designated to return list Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brissett has been sidelined since early October after requiring surgery on his right thumb, but with the digit fully healed, it appears he's ready to log full-contact reps in practices. The rookie quarterback previously logged two starts earlier in the season when Tom Brady was serving a four-game suspension and Jimmy Garoppolo was was nursing a right shoulder injury, but with both signal callers available, Brissett will check in at third on the Patriots' depth chart.