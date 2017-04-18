The Patriots reached an agreement on a three-year extension with White on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White has developed into a fairly reliable pass-catching back, corralling 100 of 140 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two season. He capped the latter campaign with the most impactful performance of his three-year career: a Super Bowl record 14 receptions and three total touchdowns in February's comeback victory against the Falcons. The Patriots will be sporting some different bodies out of the backfield in 2017, as Rex Burkhead was locked up in March, Mike Gillislee received an offer sheet from the team Tuesday, and LeGarrette Blount remains on the market. No matter who's getting the rock on a weekly basis, White is expected to serve primarily as a receiver, along with Dion Lewis, who has missed 18 regular season games combined the last two seasons.