Patriots' James White: Inks three-year extension with Pats
The Patriots reached an agreement on a three-year extension with White on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
White has developed into a fairly reliable pass-catching back, corralling 100 of 140 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two season. He capped the latter campaign with the most impactful performance of his three-year career: a Super Bowl record 14 receptions and three total touchdowns in February's comeback victory against the Falcons. The Patriots will be sporting some different bodies out of the backfield in 2017, as Rex Burkhead was locked up in March, Mike Gillislee received an offer sheet from the team Tuesday, and LeGarrette Blount remains on the market. No matter who's getting the rock on a weekly basis, White is expected to serve primarily as a receiver, along with Dion Lewis, who has missed 18 regular season games combined the last two seasons.
More News
-
Patriots' James White: Provides 139 yards of offense in Super Bowl LI victory•
-
Patriots' James White: Season-low 12 snaps•
-
Patriots' James White: Reaches 60-catch mark Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Logs TD in Week 16•
-
Patriots' James White: Three carries, three catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' James White: Catches three passes for 81 yards•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...