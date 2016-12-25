White ran once for 14 yards and caught three of four targets for 32 yards and a TD, while seeing action on 19 of 75 snaps on offense in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Meanwhile, Dion Lewis ran 16 times for 52 yards and caught one pass for five yards on 27 snaps, while LeGarrette Blount turned his 30 snaps into a 20/50/2 stat line. The Patriots need to beat Miami in Week 17 in order to cement the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, so we'd expect the trio to split work in a similar fashion next weekend.