White gained 29 yards on six rushes and hauled in 14 of 16 targets for 110 yards in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bow LI overtime victory over the Falcons. He also tallied a rushing two-point conversion on a direct snap.

White was the unofficial MVP of the Patriots' pass catchers, turning into Tom Brady's favorite target during the Patriots' record-setting second-half comeback. With the Falcons expecting the pass after building a 25-point lead by early in the third quarter, White was frequently open underneath and utilized his nifty after-the-catch skills to gain meaningful yardage on several receptions. He came through at the most important junctures as well, tallying a key two-point conversion off a direct snap with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter to bring New England within eight, and then scoring from one yard out with 57 seconds remaining to close New England's deficit to 28-26. A subsequent game-tying two-point conversion reception by Danny Amendola set up overtime, allowing White the opportunity to provide the game-clinching heroics with a gritty two-yard touchdown run. It was a career effort for the third-year pro from Wisconsin on the biggest stage possible, capping a season in which he set high-water marks in both rushing and receiving yardage.