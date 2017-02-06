Patriots' James White: Provides 139 yards of offense in Super Bowl LI victory
White gained 29 yards on six rushes and hauled in 14 of 16 targets for 110 yards in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bow LI overtime victory over the Falcons. He also tallied a rushing two-point conversion on a direct snap.
White was the unofficial MVP of the Patriots' pass catchers, turning into Tom Brady's favorite target during the Patriots' record-setting second-half comeback. With the Falcons expecting the pass after building a 25-point lead by early in the third quarter, White was frequently open underneath and utilized his nifty after-the-catch skills to gain meaningful yardage on several receptions. He came through at the most important junctures as well, tallying a key two-point conversion off a direct snap with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter to bring New England within eight, and then scoring from one yard out with 57 seconds remaining to close New England's deficit to 28-26. A subsequent game-tying two-point conversion reception by Danny Amendola set up overtime, allowing White the opportunity to provide the game-clinching heroics with a gritty two-yard touchdown run. It was a career effort for the third-year pro from Wisconsin on the biggest stage possible, capping a season in which he set high-water marks in both rushing and receiving yardage.
