White saw action on 21 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins, carrying twice for nine yards and catching all four of his targets for 21 yards in the process.

Heading into the playoffs, LeGarrette Blount is entrenched as the Patriots' top power back, while White and Dion Lewis are on hand to provide reliable backfield support in their pass-catching/change-of-pace roles. White finishes up the regular season with 39 carries for 166 yards to go along with 60 catches (on 86 targets) for 551 yards and five TDs over 16 contests.