White was on the field for a season-low 12 snaps (out of a possible 69) in Saturday's 34-16 win over the Texans, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Meanwhile, Dion Lewis logged 33 snaps and 13 carries, while power back LeGarrette Blount recorded eight rushes on 27 snaps. Though White did not run the ball in Saturday's contest, he did manage to make a splash despite the limited opportunities, by hauling in a 19-yard TD catch. Looking ahead to next week's AFC Championship game, White figures to factor in some in the Patriots' passing attack, but at this stage, he's clearly behind both Lewis and Blount in the team's RB pecking order.