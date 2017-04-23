While the Browns and/or Texans might make a late push to trade for Garoppolo, it's still unlikely the Patriots will part ways with their backup quarterback this offseason, The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reports.

The Patriots clearly want a lot in return for Garoppolo, who is preparing for the final year of his rookie contract after thriving in his two starts last season. Cleveland has been the most frequently mentioned destination, but Houston might actually be a better fit, with the Texans boasting a playoff-caliber roster that doesn't have many weaknesses besides quarterback. Both teams are expected to select signal-callers in the early rounds of the draft, but one (or both) could make a late push for Garoppolo instead. The Browns have plenty of time to develop a young quarterback, whereas the Texans may be worried about wasting a talented roster because of poor play from Tom Savage and a rookie. While such a concern makes a lot of sense, it probably won't be enough to motivate Houston to meet the Patriots' lofty asking price.