Garoppolo finished up the 2016 regular season with 43 completions on 63 attempts for 502 yards to go along with four TDs and zero picks over the course of six appearances for the Patriots.

The 2014 second-rounder had an early-season opportunity to fill in for the suspended Tom Brady cut short due to a shoulder injury, but Garoppolo was nonetheless able to do enough in the time that he was healthy to potentially draw offseason trade interest. Garoppolo is under contract with New England in 2017, but with Brady still entrenched as the team's starter, the Patriots could be tempted to deal Garoppolo if the right offer comes along. Alternatively, they could hold on to him as a valuable insurance policy for Brady, who is set to turn 40 this coming August.