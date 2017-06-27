Freeny (shoulder) has been a full participant in offseason practices, Rich Garven of The Providence Journal reports.

Freeny landed on injured reserve last October with an unspecified shoulder injury. Now that he's back on the field without any restrictions, look for the sixth-year Rutgers product to compete with Trevor Bates, Elandon Roberts and Harvey Langi for a depth role at linebacker.

