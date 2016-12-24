Patriots' Julian Edelman: Catches five passes for 89 yards Saturday

Edelman caught five of his eight targets for 89 yards in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Edelman logged 36 snaps Saturday, while fellow wideout Chris Hogan was on the field for 64 snaps and Malcolm Mitchell was out there for 59. Edelman has been an injury report regular this season and if the Patriots head into Week 17 with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up -- which they would, in the event of an Oakland loss -- Edelman could potentially be limited or rested next weekend.