Patriots' Julian Edelman: Explodes for game-high 137 yards in divisional-round win

Edelman hauled in eight of 13 targets for 137 yards in Saturday's 34-16 divisional-round victory over the Texans. He also gained 12 yards on his sole rush and 26 yards on four punt returns.

Edelman notched a six-yard catch on New England's first offensive play, his 69th postseason reception, which tied him with Wes Welker in franchise history. However, he was shut out from that point forward until hauling in a 48-yard bomb from Tom Brady on the Patriots' final possession before halftime. That seemed to reignite their prolific connection, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback proceeded to find Edelman six more times for 83 yards in the second half. Danny Amendola's return to the lineup from a high-ankle sprain did nothing to dilute Edelman's involvement, as his 13 targets were the most he'd seen since Week 11 against the 49ers. The eight-year veteran will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in next Sunday's conference championship showdown against either the Chiefs or Steelers.