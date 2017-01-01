Patriots' Julian Edelman: Strong effort in Week 17

Edelman hauled in eight of 13 targets for 151 yards and a TD in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins.

Edelman and the Patriots will now have a bye week before embarking on their postseason run, and with the wideout having appeared to make it through Week 17 unscathed, he'll maintain strong value pick in fantasy playoff leagues and competitions.

