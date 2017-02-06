Patriots' Julian Edelman: Supplies 87 receiving yards in Super Bowl LI win

Edelman hauled in five of 13 targets for 87 yards, misfired on his sole pass attempt, and gained 40 yards on three punt returns in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Falcons.

Edelman's game was a mixed bag, as he was unable to connect with Tom Brady as efficiently as usual and had multiple drops throughout the game. Edelman was also the target on a Brady overthrow with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter and the Patriots trying to secure points before halftime. However, the dynamic veteran still checked in second in targets overall and made one of the most spectacular catches in Super Bowl history on New England's game-tying drive, securing a tipped ball off the leg of the Falcons' Robert Alford and managing to prevent it from hitting the ground before the gained full control of it. The reception put the Patriots in Atlanta territory at the 41-yard line, and James White scored a one-yard touchdown four plays later t set up the game-tying two-point conversion by Danny Amendola. Edelman also made a 15-yard reception down to the Falcons' 25-yard line in the game-winning drive in overtime, capping off a 2016 season in which he tallied a career-best 1,106 receiving yards.