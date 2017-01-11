Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Does not practice Wednesday
Blount did not practice Wednesday due to illness.
Blount was the lone Patriot that spent Wednesday's practice on the sidelines. The severity of his flu is unknown, but look for more updates to come throughout the practice week. James White and Dion Lewis are expected to see an uptick in practice reps should Blount remain out.
