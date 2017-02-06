Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Gains 31 yards, fumbles in Super Bowl LI win

Blount gained 31 yards on 11 carries and lost a fumble in the Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Blount's most prominent play was a dubious one, as he had the ball ripped out by Falcons safety Deion Jones on the second play of the second quarter, giving Atlanta possession at their own 29-yard line. That turnover eventually resulted in a Devonta Freeman five-yard touchdown run, and the Patriots used Blount sparingly after that point. The scarcity of touches also came as a result of the four-possession deficit that New England found itself facing early into the third quarter, a scenario that largely froze Blount out of the action due to his minimal role in the passing game. An unrestricted free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract in 2016, it remains to be seen if Blount will be brought back to serve as the team's primary two-down back.