Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Limited to eight touches in divisional-round win

Blount carried just eight times for 31 yards in Saturday's 34-16 divisional-round victory over the Texans.

The bruising back had been removed from the injury report on Friday after missing the prior two practices with an illness, yet still ceded the majority of backfield work to Dion Lewis on the night. Blount did get a goal-line opportunity late in the first half, but was stuffed for no gain at the one-yard line. Blount then saw his last two carries on New England's final possession, and he managed to rip off an 18-yard gain to the Texans' 47-yard line that took the clock down to the two-minute warning. Saturday's usage may have simply been a case of the Patriots opting to play it safe with one of their most valuable commodities, and Blount could therefore be back to a much more customary workload in next Sunday's conference championship.