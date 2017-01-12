Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Misses another practice
Blount (illness) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Back-to-back missed sessions are notable of course, but we'd still expect the running back to rally in time to suit up Saturday night against the Texans. We'll revisit Blount's status Friday, at which time we suspect that he'll either draw an official questionable designation or simply be removed from the Patriots' final injury report in advance of Saturday's playoff tilt.
More News
-
Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Records 18th rushing TD on Sunday•
-
Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Scores two more TDs Saturday•
-
Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Sets Pats record with 15th TD•
-
Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Ties Pats touchdown record•
-
Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: 43-yard TD run highlights Sunday effort•