Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Misses another practice

Blount (illness) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Back-to-back missed sessions are notable of course, but we'd still expect the running back to rally in time to suit up Saturday night against the Texans. We'll revisit Blount's status Friday, at which time we suspect that he'll either draw an official questionable designation or simply be removed from the Patriots' final injury report in advance of Saturday's playoff tilt.