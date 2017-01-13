Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Off the injury report

Blount (illness) has been removed from the Patriots' injury report in advance of Saturday night's playoff game against the the Texans, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

The Patriots' bye week has helped the team enter the weekend in solid shape, health-wise, with wideout Malcolm Mitchell being the only player assigned an injury designation (questionable) this week. Blount, who led the NFL this past season with 18 rushing scores, is in line to serve as the Patriots' top power back Saturday, as usual, which gives him upside in TD-heavy formats, despite the fact that he's likely share carries with fellow RB Dion Lewis, who has logged 45 rushing attempts over the squad's last three games.