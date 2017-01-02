Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Records 18th rushing TD on Sunday

Blount saw action on 22 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins, carrying 15 times for 51 yards and a TD in the process.

Blount thus finishes up the 2016 regular season with 299 carries for 1,161 yards and a team-record 18 rushing TDs to go along with seven catches for 38 yards. The 6-foot, 250-pounder will continue to serve as the Patriots' primary power back in the playoffs, while Dion Lewis and James White are in line to work in complementary/change-of-pace roles in the team's backfield.