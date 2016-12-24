Patriots' LeGarrette Blount: Scores two more TDs Saturday

Blount carried 20 times for 50 yards and two TDs in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

In the process, Blount upped his TD total to a fantasy-friendly 17, though it remains to be seen how much the Patriots will need their power back in Week 17. If the Colts are able to defeat the Raiders later Saturday, the Patriots would lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.