Ryan finished the 2016 regular season with a team-high 92 tackles to go along with two interceptions over the course of 16 games.

In his fourth season as a pro, Ryan set a career high in tackles and his IDP relevance has continued in the postseason, with the cornerback having racked up 16 tackles and a pick in two playoff games. The 2013 third-rounder is slated to become a free agent this offseason and is thus likely poised to to earn a hefty raise, either in the form of an extension with the Patriots or a deal with another franchise.