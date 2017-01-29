Butler finished the 2016 regular season with 63 tackles and four interceptions over the course of 16 games.

Butler, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2014 season, earned plenty of attention for his game-saving pick that sealed the team's Super Bowl XLIX win. Since then, he's settled in as the team's starting cornerback and is now poised to earn a big raise this offseason, with restricted free agency on tap for the 26-year-old.