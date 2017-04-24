Butler and the Saints have agreed to a multi-year contract, but New Orleans appears unlikely to trade for him given the Patriots' steep asking price, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Butler was a restricted free agent and visited the Saints last month to discuss terms on a long-term deal. Despite the player and team apparently reaching an agreement, the Pats' trade demands have since cooled New Orleans' interest in completing a transaction. After Butler signed his one-year, $3.91 million tender last week, though, he's now under contract with New England for this season, thus enabling the team to trade him if another club is willing to surrender the assets they're seeking in return. If, as it currently appears, that doesn't come to fruition, the Patriots now have the enviable fall-back plan of trotting out Butler and fellow Pro-Bowler Stephon Gilmore as their starting cornerback duo.