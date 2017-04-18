Butler has signed his restricted free agent tender with the Patriots, which is worth $3.91 million for the 2017 season, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

While Butler is now under contract with the Patriots for the coming season, it's not out of the question that he could be traded leading up to, or during the NFL draft later this month. The Saints remain a possibility on that front. If Butler, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2014 stays put, he'd combine with newcomer Stephon Gilmore to form a quality cornerback combo in the team's secondary. Butler is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he recorded 63 tackles and four picks.