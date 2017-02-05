Mitchell (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI versus the Falcons.

In his first action since Week 16, Mitchell hauled in just one of four targets for five yards during the Patriots' triumph in the AFC championship game against the Steelers. If the Falcons seek to stop the likes of Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan (thigh), Mitchell could find room to operate against an Atlanta defense that has surrendered double-digit catches to wideouts in 15 of 18 contests this season (including playoffs).