Mitchell (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

The rookie wideout, who last suited up Dec. 24, profiles as a speculative fantasy play Sunday after missing a stretch of game action. Moreover, Mitchell will be competing with Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola for looks in the New England passing game behind Julian Edelman, the team's target-gobbling wideout.

